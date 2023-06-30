Bobby Witt Jr., with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.415) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 80 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.3% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 46.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .252 AVG .231 .297 OBP .275 .448 SLG .381 15 XBH 13 7 HR 5 22 RBI 16 30/10 K/BB 39/9 10 SB 13

Dodgers Pitching Rankings