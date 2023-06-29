Player props are listed for Jose Ramirez and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 78 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He's slashing .244/.287/.419 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Rays Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Jun. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 73 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, nine walks and 39 RBI.

He has a .260/.294/.470 slash line on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 at Rays Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Bieber Stats

The Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 16 starts this season.

Bieber has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 31st, 1.230 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 59th.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jun. 23 5.0 5 4 4 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 7.1 7 5 5 5 2 vs. Astros Jun. 11 7.0 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 5.2 5 1 1 2 1 at Orioles May. 31 4.0 8 7 7 4 2

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 87 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 35 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .294/.363/.524 slash line so far this season.

Ramirez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-3 3 1 5 6 1 at Royals Jun. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 24 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 37 walks and 25 RBI (82 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .259/.337/.347 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

