Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Maikel Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .266 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 29 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 16 games this year (34.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 18 games this year (38.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|.277
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.305
|.404
|SLG
|.320
|9
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|19/8
|K/BB
|22/6
|6
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.69 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 31st, 1.230 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 59th.
