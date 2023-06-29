Edward Olivares -- batting .293 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on June 29 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .255 with 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 12 walks.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 38 of 60 games this year (63.3%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (18.3%).

In 10.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has driven in a run in 12 games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (38.3%), including six games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .229 AVG .282 .270 OBP .351 .394 SLG .476 9 XBH 13 4 HR 2 7 RBI 6 21/3 K/BB 18/9 2 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings