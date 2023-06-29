Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edward Olivares -- batting .293 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on June 29 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .255 with 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 38 of 60 games this year (63.3%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (18.3%).
- In 10.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 12 games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (38.3%), including six games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.229
|AVG
|.282
|.270
|OBP
|.351
|.394
|SLG
|.476
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/3
|K/BB
|18/9
|2
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Bieber (5-5) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.69 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 31st, 1.230 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 59th.
