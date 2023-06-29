Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has two doubles, three home runs and five walks while hitting .220.
- In 54.2% of his games this year (13 of 24), Waters has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (20.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this year, Waters has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (29.2%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.229
|AVG
|.213
|.325
|OBP
|.245
|.371
|SLG
|.340
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|11/3
|K/BB
|22/2
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Bieber (5-5) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.69 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.69), 43rd in WHIP (1.230), and 59th in K/9 (6.9).
