Jose Ramirez and Bobby Witt Jr. are the hottest hitters on the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals, who meet on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Royals have +105 odds to upset. A 9-run over/under has been listed for the contest.

Royals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -125 +105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Royals have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 19, or 28.8%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has entered 60 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 17-43 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of its 79 opportunities.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 7-6-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-29 12-28 11-23 11-33 16-39 6-17

