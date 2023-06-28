Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nicky Lopez -- .148 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on June 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .206 with three doubles, three triples and 17 walks.
- In 17 of 40 games this season (42.5%) Lopez has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (7.5%).
- In 40 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Lopez has driven in a run in six games this year (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight games this year (20.0%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|21
|.163
|AVG
|.234
|.368
|OBP
|.310
|.279
|SLG
|.297
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|9/12
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Allen (3-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander went four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
