Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Wednesday, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians and Logan Allen, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 23 against the Rays) he went 1-for-1 with a double.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .303.
- Duffy has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 37 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this year (18.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (13.5%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.381
|AVG
|.234
|.438
|OBP
|.280
|.476
|SLG
|.319
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|8/4
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Guardians give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed four scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .270 batting average against him.
