On Wednesday, Maikel Garcia (batting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSKC

Discover More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .273 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (29 of 46), with at least two hits 12 times (26.1%).

In 46 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

In 16 games this season (34.8%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 18 of 46 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 21 .289 AVG .253 .347 OBP .305 .422 SLG .320 9 XBH 3 1 HR 1 12 RBI 6 18/8 K/BB 22/6 6 SB 5

