Drew Waters -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on June 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .203 with a double, three home runs and four walks.

Waters has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 23 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.4% of those games.

He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Waters has driven in a run in six games this season (26.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this year (26.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .188 AVG .213 .278 OBP .245 .313 SLG .340 2 XBH 2 1 HR 2 3 RBI 5 11/2 K/BB 22/2 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings