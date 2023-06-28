On Wednesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.421) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 48 of 78 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has an RBI in 25 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 47.4% of his games this season (37 of 78), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .256 AVG .231 .299 OBP .275 .462 SLG .381 15 XBH 13 7 HR 5 22 RBI 16 28/10 K/BB 39/9 10 SB 13

Guardians Pitching Rankings