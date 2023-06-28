Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.421) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 48 of 78 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has an RBI in 25 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 47.4% of his games this season (37 of 78), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.256
|AVG
|.231
|.299
|OBP
|.275
|.462
|SLG
|.381
|15
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|16
|28/10
|K/BB
|39/9
|10
|SB
|13
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.68 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.