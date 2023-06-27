The Cleveland Guardians (37-40) visit the Kansas City Royals (22-56) to open a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday. The Guardians are coming off a series defeat to the Brewers, and the Royals a series split with the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Gavin Williams to the mound, while Brady Singer (4-7) will get the nod for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (0-0, 6.35 ERA) vs Singer - KC (4-7, 6.34 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 6.34 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.34, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .294 against him.

Singer is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.

Singer will try to continue a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

The Guardians will send Williams to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of 6.35, a batting average against of .200 and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.