On Tuesday, June 27 at 8:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (37-40) visit the Kansas City Royals (22-56) at Kauffman Stadium. Gavin Williams will get the nod for the Guardians, while Brady Singer will take the hill for the Royals.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +120 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (0-0, 6.35 ERA) vs Singer - KC (4-7, 6.34 ERA)

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 22, or 56.4%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 10-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

Cleveland has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians went 4-1 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (29.2%) in those games.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 14-36 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

