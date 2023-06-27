Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians face Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 73 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 295 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Royals rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.416 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Brady Singer (4-7) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Singer will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Tigers L 9-4 Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays W 6-5 Away Jose Cuas Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays L 11-3 Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays W 9-4 Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians - Home Brady Singer Gavin Williams 6/28/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers - Home Jordan Lyles Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Daniel Lynch Tony Gonsolin 7/2/2023 Dodgers - Home Brady Singer Clayton Kershaw

