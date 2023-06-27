How to Watch the Royals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians face Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 73 home runs.
- Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 22nd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored 295 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The Royals rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.416 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Brady Singer (4-7) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Singer will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/21/2023
|Tigers
|L 9-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Matthew Boyd
|6/22/2023
|Rays
|W 6-5
|Away
|Jose Cuas
|Shane McClanahan
|6/23/2023
|Rays
|L 11-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Zach Eflin
|6/24/2023
|Rays
|W 9-4
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/25/2023
|Rays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Gavin Williams
|6/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Allen
|6/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Shane Bieber
|6/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Bobby Miller
|7/1/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Clayton Kershaw
