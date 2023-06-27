Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium against Gavin Williams, who is the named starter for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+125). The over/under for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -150 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Royals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (29.2%) in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 11-32 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of its 78 opportunities.

The Royals are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-28 12-28 11-23 11-32 16-38 6-17

