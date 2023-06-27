Tuesday's game features the Cleveland Guardians (37-40) and the Kansas City Royals (22-56) clashing at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Gavin Williams to the mound, while Brady Singer (4-7) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Royals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Royals have been victorious in 19, or 29.2%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious 14 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (295 total, 3.8 per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

