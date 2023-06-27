Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Nicky Lopez -- hitting .179 with a triple and four walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on June 27 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .210 with three doubles, three triples and 16 walks.
- Lopez has gotten at least one hit in 43.6% of his games this year (17 of 39), with multiple hits three times (7.7%).
- In 39 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight games this season (20.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.171
|AVG
|.234
|.370
|OBP
|.310
|.293
|SLG
|.297
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|9/11
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Guardians allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will look to Williams (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
