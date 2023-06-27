MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, June 27 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 31 walks while batting .215.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 42 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has homered in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has driven in a run in 19 games this year (26.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (34.7%), including six games with multiple runs (8.3%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .209 AVG .220 .303 OBP .296 .358 SLG .331 10 XBH 10 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 43/19 K/BB 47/12 1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings