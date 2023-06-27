The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .280 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 29 of 45 games this year (64.4%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (26.7%).

In 45 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 16 games this season (35.6%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 18 of 45 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 21 .302 AVG .253 .361 OBP .305 .442 SLG .320 9 XBH 3 1 HR 1 12 RBI 6 17/8 K/BB 22/6 6 SB 5

