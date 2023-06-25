The Tampa Bay Rays host the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Wander Franco, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this game.

Royals vs. Rays Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 38 RBI (76 total hits). He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashed .247/.291/.429 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Jun. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 73 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, nine walks and 39 RBI.

He's slashed .266/.301/.482 on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 at Rays Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Tigers Jun. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Glasnow has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 20 4.1 6 6 6 7 2 at Athletics Jun. 14 5.1 6 3 3 6 4 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 6.0 1 1 1 6 3 at Red Sox Jun. 3 5.1 4 1 1 6 3 vs. Dodgers May. 27 4.1 5 3 3 8 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Franco Stats

Franco has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 27 walks and 37 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen 24 bases.

He's slashing .290/.351/.466 so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 80 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .296/.410/.493 on the year.

Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 22 3-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 21 3-for-3 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

