Sunday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (53-27) and Kansas City Royals (22-55) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on June 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-1) to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (1-3) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Royals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Royals have won in 19, or 29.7%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Kansas City has won two of six games when listed as at least +210 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 32.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (294 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.18 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule