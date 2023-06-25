MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rays.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .212 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks.
  • Melendez has recorded a hit in 41 of 71 games this year (57.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.8% of his games this year, Melendez has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 25 of 71 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 34
.209 AVG .216
.303 OBP .283
.358 SLG .328
10 XBH 10
5 HR 1
17 RBI 14
43/19 K/BB 46/11
1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, one per game).
  • The Rays will send Glasnow (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up a 4.97 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.