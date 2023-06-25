The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is batting .257 with 11 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 11 walks.
  • Olivares has picked up a hit in 36 of 57 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (10.5%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Olivares has driven in a run in 12 games this year (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 40.4% of his games this season (23 of 57), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 29
.235 AVG .280
.278 OBP .345
.402 SLG .480
8 XBH 13
4 HR 2
7 RBI 6
18/3 K/BB 17/8
2 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, one per game).
  • Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.97, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .229 batting average against him.
