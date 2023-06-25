The Kansas City Royals and Dairon Blanco, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco is hitting .267 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.
  • Blanco enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .250.
  • Blanco has picked up a hit in seven games this season (77.8%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this season.
  • Blanco has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in one of nine games.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
.250 AVG .286
.333 OBP .375
.438 SLG .500
2 XBH 2
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
6/2 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.63).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 81 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.97, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
