Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.429) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (47 of 76), with more than one hit 21 times (27.6%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (14.5%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 25 games this season (32.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (47.4%), including five multi-run games (6.6%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.263
|AVG
|.231
|.307
|OBP
|.275
|.474
|SLG
|.385
|15
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|16
|28/10
|K/BB
|38/9
|10
|SB
|12
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 81 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.97 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
