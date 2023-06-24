Today's WNBA schedule features two contests, including the matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces.

Today's WNBA Games

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Indiana Fever

The Fever look to pull off a road win at the Aces on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • LVA Record: 11-1
  • IND Record: 5-7
  • LVA Stats: 92.5 PPG (first in WNBA), 76.3 Opp. PPG (second)
  • IND Stats: 82.6 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.2 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

  • LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (18.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.0 APG)
  • IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.4 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -15.5
  • LVA Odds to Win: -1545
  • IND Odds to Win: +875
  • Total: 169.5 points

The Seattle Storm play the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury look to pull off an away win at the Storm on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • SEA Record: 3-9
  • PHO Record: 2-9
  • SEA Stats: 76.4 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)
  • PHO Stats: 77.5 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 87.6 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

  • SEA Key Player: Ezi Magbegor (14.7 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.8 APG)
  • PHO Key Player: Sug Sutton (12.0 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -2
  • SEA Odds to Win: -136
  • PHO Odds to Win: +112
  • Total: 161.5 points

