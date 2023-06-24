How to Watch the Twins vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
Spencer Torkelson will lead the Detroit Tigers into a matchup with Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.
Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are eighth in MLB action with 100 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota is 17th in baseball, slugging .401.
- The Twins' .230 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.
- Minnesota has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (332 total runs).
- The Twins' .309 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins average MLB's lowest WHIP (1.182).
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 67 home runs as a team.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .362 this season.
- The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 278 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .302.
- The Tigers rank 16th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.240 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-4) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Lopez heads into the matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this season.
- Lopez will look to continue a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).
- He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Reese Olson (0-2) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- He has one quality starts in three chances this season.
- In three starts, Olson has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/19/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-3
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Red Sox
|L 10-4
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Kutter Crawford
|6/21/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-0
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Justin Garza
|6/23/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Joey Wentz
|6/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Reese Olson
|6/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Spencer Strider
|6/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Elder
|6/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Dean Kremer
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Away
|Will Vest
|Louie Varland
|6/19/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/20/2023
|Royals
|L 1-0
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Daniel Lynch
|6/21/2023
|Royals
|W 9-4
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Brady Singer
|6/23/2023
|Twins
|L 4-1
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Kenta Maeda
|6/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Pablo Lopez
|6/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Bailey Ober
|6/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Andrew Heaney
|6/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Martín Pérez
|6/28/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Dane Dunning
|6/29/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Jon Gray
