On Saturday, June 24 at 4:10 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (53-26) host the Kansas City Royals (21-55) at Tropicana Field. Yonny Chirinos will get the nod for the Rays, while Jordan Lyles will take the hill for the Royals.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Royals have +200 odds to play spoiler. Tampa Bay is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The contest's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - TB (3-2, 2.72 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-11, 6.62 ERA)

Royals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 48 out of the 67 games, or 71.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (28.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won two of six games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.