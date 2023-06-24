Wander Franco and Bobby Witt Jr. will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 70 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 285 (3.8 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.

The Royals rank 22nd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.19 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.423 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (0-11) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Detroit Tigers.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Lyles will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Away Jordan Lyles Reese Olson 6/20/2023 Tigers W 1-0 Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers L 9-4 Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays W 6-5 Away Jose Cuas Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays L 11-3 Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays - Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians - Home Brady Singer Gavin Williams 6/28/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers - Home Jordan Lyles Bobby Miller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.