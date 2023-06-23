The Tampa Bay Rays (52-26) host the Kansas City Royals (21-54) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (8-3) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-7) will take the ball for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (8-3, 3.26 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-7, 4.34 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

The Royals will send Greinke (1-7) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts over 76 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 39-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.

Greinke heads into this outing with one quality start under his belt this year.

Greinke is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 outings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will send Eflin (8-3) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 3.26, a 5.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .996.

He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.

In 13 starts, Eflin has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.