Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 68 home runs as a team.

Kansas City is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.

The Royals' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 282 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .297.

The Royals rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.412 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Greinke (1-7) will take the mound for the Royals, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Greinke has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Angels L 5-2 Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Away Jordan Lyles Reese Olson 6/20/2023 Tigers W 1-0 Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers L 9-4 Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays W 6-5 Away Jose Cuas Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays - Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays - Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians - Home Brady Singer Gavin Williams 6/28/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber

