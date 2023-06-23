Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (52-26) and Kansas City Royals (21-54) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on June 23.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (8-3, 3.26 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-7, 4.34 ERA).

Royals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Royals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Royals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those contests had a spread.

The Royals have won in 18, or 29%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in baseball scoring 3.8 runs per game (282 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule