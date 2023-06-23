Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Nick Pratto -- .219 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has 12 doubles, four home runs and 21 walks while hitting .275.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (8.0%), homering in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has had at least one RBI in 24.0% of his games this year (12 of 50), with more than one RBI five times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (36.0%), including four multi-run games (8.0%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.250
|AVG
|.301
|.362
|OBP
|.366
|.409
|SLG
|.422
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|6
|27/13
|K/BB
|41/8
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 76 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
