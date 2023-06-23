The Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .220 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks.

Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 59.4% of his games this year (41 of 69), with more than one hit 12 times (17.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has had an RBI in 19 games this year (27.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (36.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .209 AVG .233 .303 OBP .302 .358 SLG .353 10 XBH 10 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 43/19 K/BB 43/11 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings