A round of 16 match is coming up for Mackenzie McDonald in the Viking International Eastbourne, and he will meet Taylor Fritz. McDonald is +1600 to win it all at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.

McDonald at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

McDonald's Next Match

After his 6-3, 6-3 win over Marco Cecchinato in the round of 32, McDonald will play Fritz in the round of 16 on Wednesday, June 28 at 6:00 AM ET.

McDonald Stats

McDonald defeated Cecchinato 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday in the Round of 32.

In 28 tournaments over the past year, McDonald has gone 29-28 and has not won a title.

McDonald has not won any of his three tournaments on grass over the past year, with a match record of 5-3 on that surface.

McDonald, over the past year, has played 57 matches across all court surfaces, and 24.1 games per match.

McDonald, over the past 12 months, has played eight matches on grass, and 24.5 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, McDonald has been victorious in 25.5% of his return games and 77.0% of his service games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, McDonald has won 84.4% of his games on serve and 14.1% on return.

