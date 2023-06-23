Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.425) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.
- In 60.8% of his 74 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.4% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (47.3%), including five multi-run games (6.8%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.263
|AVG
|.221
|.307
|OBP
|.266
|.474
|SLG
|.376
|15
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|14
|28/10
|K/BB
|37/8
|10
|SB
|12
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.57 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.26, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
