Oddsmakers have listed player props for Wander Franco, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Rays Game Info

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 73 hits with 11 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 17 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .246/.288/.431 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 17 2-for-5 0 0 4 3 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has collected 71 hits with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He has a .271/.305/.485 slash line on the year.

Perez heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with .

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Jun. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)

McClanahan Stats

Shane McClanahan (11-1) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 16th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

McClanahan has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.12), 17th in WHIP (1.097), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Jun. 16 6.2 3 1 1 5 3 vs. Rangers Jun. 11 7.0 4 3 3 5 1 at Red Sox Jun. 5 6.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Cubs May. 30 5.2 6 2 2 7 2 vs. Blue Jays May. 24 7.0 4 1 1 7 0

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Franco Stats

Franco has put up 82 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He has a .287/.349/.455 slash line so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Padres Jun. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 50 RBI (75 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a .292/.409/.498 slash line on the season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 21 3-for-3 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 18 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Padres Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 0

