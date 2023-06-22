Royals vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 22
Thursday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (52-25) versus the Kansas City Royals (20-54) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 22.
The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan (11-1) versus the Royals and Jose Cuas (3-0).
Royals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Royals vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Royals 2.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
- The Royals have won in 17, or 27.9%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Oddsmakers have given Kansas City the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +275 moneyline listed for this contest.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 26.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (276 total).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.11) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 17
|Angels
|W 10-9
|Mike Mayers vs Griffin Canning
|June 18
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Zack Greinke vs Tyler Anderson
|June 19
|@ Tigers
|L 6-4
|Jordan Lyles vs Reese Olson
|June 20
|@ Tigers
|W 1-0
|Daniel Lynch vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 21
|@ Tigers
|L 9-4
|Brady Singer vs Matthew Boyd
|June 22
|@ Rays
|-
|Jose Cuas vs Shane McClanahan
|June 23
|@ Rays
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Zach Eflin
|June 24
|@ Rays
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Yonny Chirinos
|June 25
|@ Rays
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 27
|Guardians
|-
|Brady Singer vs TBA
|June 28
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Logan Allen
