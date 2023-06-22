Thursday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (52-25) versus the Kansas City Royals (20-54) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 22.

The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan (11-1) versus the Royals and Jose Cuas (3-0).

Royals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Royals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Royals 2.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have won in 17, or 27.9%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Oddsmakers have given Kansas City the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +275 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 26.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (276 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.11) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule