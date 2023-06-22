Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Nick Pratto -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Tigers.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .276 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 32 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (24.5%), with more than one RBI in five of them (10.2%).
- He has scored in 18 games this year (36.7%), including four multi-run games (8.2%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|.250
|AVG
|.305
|.362
|OBP
|.370
|.409
|SLG
|.427
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|6
|27/13
|K/BB
|40/8
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send McClanahan (11-1) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks first, 1.097 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.
