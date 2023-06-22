MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is hitting .211 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 29 walks.
  • Melendez has gotten a hit in 40 of 68 games this year (58.8%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (16.2%).
  • In 8.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26.5% of his games this season, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 24 games this year (35.3%), including six multi-run games (8.8%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 31
.209 AVG .214
.303 OBP .282
.358 SLG .339
10 XBH 10
5 HR 1
17 RBI 12
43/19 K/BB 43/10
1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.54 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
  • McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.12), 17th in WHIP (1.097), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
