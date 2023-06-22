The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .306 with four doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Duffy has gotten a hit in 21 of 35 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (8.6%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 35 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 35 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .381 AVG .233 .438 OBP .283 .476 SLG .302 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 8/4 K/BB 13/3 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings