Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .306 with four doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Duffy has gotten a hit in 21 of 35 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (8.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 35 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 35 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.381
|AVG
|.233
|.438
|OBP
|.283
|.476
|SLG
|.302
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|8/4
|K/BB
|13/3
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- McClanahan (11-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.12), 17th in WHIP (1.097), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.