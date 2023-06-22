The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (batting .097 in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and an RBI), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .167 with a double, a home run and four walks.

In nine of 18 games this year, Waters has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one game this year.

Waters has had an RBI in four games this season.

In four games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .207 AVG .129 .303 OBP .182 .345 SLG .129 2 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 9/2 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings