Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has an OPS of .719, fueled by an OBP of .288 and a team-best slugging percentage of .431 this season.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 45 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (15.1%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this season (32.9%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 47.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.263
|AVG
|.228
|.307
|OBP
|.268
|.474
|SLG
|.386
|15
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|14
|28/10
|K/BB
|35/7
|10
|SB
|12
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 75 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.12), 17th in WHIP (1.097), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
