When the Detroit Tigers (31-41) and Kansas City Royals (20-53) match up in the series rubber match at Comerica Park on Wednesday, June 21, Matthew Boyd will get the nod for the Tigers, while the Royals will send Brady Singer to the mound. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +105 moneyline odds. The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Boyd - DET (4-5, 5.88 ERA) vs Singer - KC (4-6, 6.33 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have won four of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

The Tigers have gone 2-3 (winning 40% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Tigers were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Royals have won in 17, or 28.3%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Royals have won 15 of 54 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Royals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.