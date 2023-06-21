The Kansas City Royals will look to Bobby Witt Jr. for continued success at the plate when they square off against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 67 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Kansas City is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .376 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 272 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.410 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer (4-6) will take the mound for the Royals, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has three quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Singer has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels W 10-9 Home Mike Mayers Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels L 5-2 Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Away Jordan Lyles Reese Olson 6/20/2023 Tigers W 1-0 Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers - Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays - Away - Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays - Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays - Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians - Home Brady Singer -

