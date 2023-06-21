The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals will play on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Spencer Torkelson and Bobby Witt Jr. among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Royals have +105 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Royals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -125 +105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The last 10 Royals contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (28.3%) in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 15-39 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 31 of its 73 games with a total this season.

The Royals are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-28 10-25 10-21 10-31 15-36 5-16

