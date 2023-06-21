Royals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (31-41) and the Kansas City Royals (20-53) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Tigers securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on June 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (4-5) to the mound, while Brady Singer (4-6) will take the ball for the Royals.
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Tigers 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Royals Player Props
|Tigers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The previous 10 Royals matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (28.3%) in those games.
- Kansas City has a win-loss record of 15-39 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (272 total, 3.7 per game).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Brady Singer vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 17
|Angels
|W 10-9
|Mike Mayers vs Griffin Canning
|June 18
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Zack Greinke vs Tyler Anderson
|June 19
|@ Tigers
|L 6-4
|Jordan Lyles vs Reese Olson
|June 20
|@ Tigers
|W 1-0
|Daniel Lynch vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 21
|@ Tigers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Matthew Boyd
|June 22
|@ Rays
|-
|TBA vs Shane McClanahan
|June 23
|@ Rays
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Zach Eflin
|June 24
|@ Rays
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Yonny Chirinos
|June 25
|@ Rays
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 27
|Guardians
|-
|Brady Singer vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.