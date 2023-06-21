The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .279 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.

Pratto has gotten a hit in 31 of 48 games this year (64.6%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (25.0%).

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.3%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

Pratto has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (12 of 48), with two or more RBI five times (10.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year (17 of 48), with two or more runs four times (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 21 .250 AVG .312 .362 OBP .379 .409 SLG .429 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 13 RBI 6 27/13 K/BB 38/8 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings