The MLB lineup today, which includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Tampa Bay Rays, should provide some fireworks.

We've got everything you need regarding how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Miami Marlins (42-32) host the Toronto Blue Jays (40-35)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.398 AVG, 2 HR, 35 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.398 AVG, 2 HR, 35 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.313 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI)

TOR Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -132 +112 7.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (51-25) face the Baltimore Orioles (45-27)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.291 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI)

Wander Franco (.291 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.277 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI)

TB Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -146 +125 8

Watch live MLB games on all your devices!

The Cincinnati Reds (39-35) face the Colorado Rockies (29-47)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.269 AVG, 10 HR, 39 RBI)

Jonathan India (.269 AVG, 10 HR, 39 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.273 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI)

CIN Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -252 +207 9

The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-38) host the Chicago Cubs (35-38)

The Cubs will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.282 AVG, 4 HR, 35 RBI)

CHC Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -117 -103 8.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Detroit Tigers (31-41) play host to the Kansas City Royals (20-53)

The Royals will hit the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.246 AVG, 12 HR, 36 RBI)

DET Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -124 +105 8.5

The Houston Astros (40-34) take on the New York Mets (34-39)

The Mets will take to the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.242 AVG, 10 HR, 42 RBI)

Alex Bregman (.242 AVG, 10 HR, 42 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.225 AVG, 22 HR, 49 RBI)

HOU Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -157 +133 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (38-35) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (44-30)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.267 AVG, 9 HR, 32 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.267 AVG, 9 HR, 32 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.307 AVG, 16 HR, 40 RBI)

ARI Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -143 +122 8

The Washington Nationals (27-45) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (31-43)

The Cardinals will hit the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 11 HR, 36 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 11 HR, 36 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.291 AVG, 13 HR, 38 RBI)

STL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -168 +143 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (38-35) take on the Atlanta Braves (47-26)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 8 HR, 43 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 8 HR, 43 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.327 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

PHI Moneyline ATL Moneyline Total -125 +105 9

The New York Yankees (40-33) take on the Seattle Mariners (35-36)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.256 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.256 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.275 AVG, 6 HR, 32 RBI)

SEA Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -172 +146 7.5

The Cleveland Guardians (34-38) face the Oakland Athletics (19-56)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.283 AVG, 11 HR, 44 RBI)

José Ramírez (.283 AVG, 11 HR, 44 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.265 AVG, 1 HR, 29 RBI)

CLE Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -183 +156 8.5

The Minnesota Twins (36-38) play host to the Boston Red Sox (39-35)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.219 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.219 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI) BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.301 AVG, 5 HR, 31 RBI)

MIN Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -132 +112 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (32-43) host the Texas Rangers (45-28)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.241 AVG, 10 HR, 43 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.241 AVG, 10 HR, 43 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 10 HR, 54 RBI)

TEX Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -111 -109 9.5

The Los Angeles Angels (41-34) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (40-33)

The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.295 AVG, 24 HR, 58 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.295 AVG, 24 HR, 58 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.328 AVG, 13 HR, 46 RBI)

LAA Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -141 +120 8.5

The San Francisco Giants (41-32) face the San Diego Padres (35-38)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.260 AVG, 13 HR, 37 RBI)

SD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -125 +105 8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.