MJ Melendez -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on June 21 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .211 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 29 walks.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 40 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (26.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (11.8%).

He has scored in 24 games this season (35.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 31 .209 AVG .214 .303 OBP .282 .358 SLG .339 10 XBH 10 5 HR 1 17 RBI 12 43/19 K/BB 43/10 1 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings